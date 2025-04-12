Coca-Cola Coliseum concertgoers exposed to measles: Toronto Public Health

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Toronto Public Health is warning people who attended a recent concert at Coca-Cola Coliseum that they may have been exposed to the measles.

The city agency says the exposure stems from a person who visited Toronto for a show held at the venue on April 1 between 5:30 p.m. and midnight.

Coca-Cola Coliseum's website shows contemporary Christian artist Forrest Frank played the arena that evening.

Toronto Public Health says anyone who attended the show should monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes until April 22.

It says other symptoms to watch for include a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body and small, blue-white spots that can appear on the inside of the mouth and throat.

If symptoms develop, the agency urges people to seek medical attention from clinics or hospitals, which should be advised of any visit in advance so they can take measures to prevent further spread of the virus.