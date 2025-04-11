GM temporarily halting CAMI production plant on low demand

Photo: The Canadian Press The GM CAMI assembly factory parking lot sits empty as employees walk the picket line in Ingersoll, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

GM Canada says it's temporarily halting production and cutting staff at its CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont., because of lower-than-expected demand for its electric delivery vehicles.

The company says the decision to halt production through most of the spring and summer is related to market demand and high inventory for the BrightDrop vehicle, and not because of the tariffs the U.S. has imposed on Canadian vehicle production.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Wright says in a statement that GM Canada is making "operational and employment adjustments to balance inventory and align production schedules with current demand."

She says the company remains committed to keeping BrightDrop production at the CAMI plant and will support employees through the transition.

Unifor says the decision to halt and then reduce production of the vehicle is devastating for union members, their families and the whole Ingersoll community.

The union says that after a brief re-opening in May, the plant will be idled until October, after which it will run on a single shift that will mean the indefinite layoff of around 500 workers.