Alberta bill enables hydrogen home heating, electricity market remodelling

Photo: The Canadian Press Air Products hydrogen production plant in Edmonton is shown on Aug. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta's government is looking to give the green light to hydrogen as a home and commercial heating fuel in a move it says will boost demand and reduce emissions.

If passed, legislation tabled by Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf will allow utility companies to blend hydrogen into their supply of natural gas — provided customers sign off on receiving the blended heat source.

Neudorf says safety is top of mind and the province will work with regulators to set an acceptable blending rate, as hydrogen is easily ignitable and more explosive than methane.

Neudorf's bill also sets the stage for Alberta to make changes to its electricity market as part of a substantial system overhaul.

Changes include moving to a day-ahead pricing system for producers and new rules surrounding how and where power generators can access Alberta's grid system.

Neudorf says the overhaul means Alberta's existing electricity infrastructure will be used more efficiently.