Alberta spending $900,000 to upgrade monitoring as wildfire season begins

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen gives an update on the Alberta wildfire situation, in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. With wildfires likely around the corner, the Alberta government is spending nearly $1 million to upgrade its weather stations so it can better anticipate fire conditions ahead of time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

As Alberta heads into the heart of wildfire season, the province is committing almost $1 million to upgrade its early-warning systems.

Forestry Minister Todd Loewen says $900,000 is being allocated to upgrade and expand its network of 150 weather stations.

These stations monitor environmental conditions, like temperature, humidity, wind and moisture, in real time to help fire crews know where they will be needed when the weather gets hot and dry.

The monitors will also be able to monitor snowpack levels, which are strong indicators of Alberta's fire risk early in the season.

Alberta's wildfire season has been slow off the mark, with 65 wildfires recorded so far compared with the 115 blazes that had started by this time last year.

The wildfire season officially began March 1, but the peak danger doesn’t start until around May.

Loewen said they are preparing as best they can for the inevitable.

“(We're) cautiously optimistic, but we know we do have challenges coming forward,” he said Thursday.

“We know we're gonna have fires.”