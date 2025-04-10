Saskatchewan premier says MLA terrorist remark wrong and 'very, very inappropriate'

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks and speaks to reporters during a campaign stop, in Saskatoon, Thursday, April 10, 2025. A national Sikh organization is condemning a Saskatchewan legislature member who called Singh a terrorist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says one of his legislature members made inaccurate and “very, very inappropriate comments” by calling federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh a terrorist.

But Moe says Humboldt-Watrous MLA Racquel Hilbert has publicly apologized and retracted the remark.

He says the programs and policies of his Saskatchewan Party government show it's committed to building on and embracing the diversity of the province's people.

Moe made the statement in the house a day after Hilbert apologized for her terrorist comment, delivered two weeks earlier during budget debate.

Singh has said he doesn't take the comment personally but worries about the message it sends to children.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada says Hilbert's remark was shocking and is urging she be removed from committee assignments and that all Saskatchewan Party members undergo cultural sensitivity training.