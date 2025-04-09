Federal NDP leader worried for kids after Saskatchewan MLA called him a terrorist

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrives to make an announcement during a federal election campaign stop in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Saskatchewan Party MLA Racquel Hilbert has apologized for calling federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh a "terrorist" in the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's worried about the message being sent to children after a Saskatchewan legislature member and former teacher called him a terrorist.

Speaking to reporters in Richmond, B.C., Singh said he didn't care personally about the comment but questioned why Saskatchewan Party MLA Racquel Hilbert would even say such a thing.

"This is an MLA, someone who's an elected official, respected member of their community, a former teacher," Singh said on the federal election campaign trail Wednesday. "What's happened in this MLA's life for them to say that about me?

"Why would they lie in that way?"

Hilbert, the MLA for Humboldt-Watrous, made the remarks during a budget debate in the legislature on March 25. She told the house the Saskatchewan Party government has worked to build trade relations and open new markets.

But she added it's been "more difficult due to challenges presented by the federal government, propped up by the federal NDP, (a) federal NDP supported by this Opposition."

“We did not hear the Opposition denounce their federal leader as being a terrorist in India and denounce the collateral trade damage to Western Canada," Hilbert said.

Hilbert later went on to accuse the NDP of unhelpful “virtue signalling.”

At the end of her speech, house Speaker Todd Goudy told Hilbert, “I just want to caution the member on some of the accusations there — virtue signalling and others. Just please be careful with your comments.”

Hilbert did not immediately return a request for comment but addressed the issue in a statement to the Regina Leader-Post newspaper.

“I recently made an inaccurate and inappropriate statement about the federal NDP leader," she said Wednesday.

"I apologize for and withdraw that statement."

Saskatchewan Opposition NDP MLA Tajinder Grewal, in a statement, said Hilbert’s comments were an attack on the Sikh community.

"Saskatchewan's motto is 'From Many Peoples, Strength,'" he said. "Racism has no place in our province and certainly no place in the provincial government."