255082
259847
Canada  

Man facing murder charge after fatal altercation in Montreal

Charge in fatal altercation

The Canadian Press - | Story: 543511

A 35-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly got into an altercation with a driver who had just hit a pedestrian in the Montréal-Nord borough.

Justin Philip Cockburn was expected to appear in court today to be charged with killing 67-year-old Antonio Zaccagna.

Police say the altercation happened after Zaccagna hit a pedestrian shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old suspect witnessed the accident and got into a fight with the driver, who was unconscious on the ground when police arrived.

Zaccagna was declared dead in hospital.

Police say the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Canada News