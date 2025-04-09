Warrant issued for woman who allegedly abducted son, 5, and took him to Colombia

Photo: The Canadian Press A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023.

Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a woman they allege abducted her five-year-old son and took him to South America.

Police in Durham Region allege the 41-year-old woman took her child to Colombia and refused to return.

They started investigating the case last August.

Police say efforts are underway to find the boy and bring him safely back to Canada and to his father.

The mother is sought on a parental abduction charge.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.