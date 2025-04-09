Poilievre promises to ban bail, parole and house arrest for repeat serious offenders

Photo: The Canadian Press This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 21, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 4, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 22, 2025; Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 5, 2025; Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault on March 5, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Justin Tang

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre insisted Wednesday that his promised three-strikes law wouldn't run afoul of the Constitution, after several justice experts said some of his crime policies are likely to get struck down by the courts.

Poilievre was campaigning in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. where he repeated his promise that a government led by him would make those convicted three times of "serious" offences ineligible for bail, probation, parole or house arrest. Those offenders also would be sentenced to a minimum prison term of 10 years and could get a life sentence.

They could not "be released until they have proven that they are no longer a danger to society," he said.

"Under my watch, the only way for repeat offenders to obtain their freedom will be through spotless behaviour and clean drug tests during a lengthy minimum prison sentence with earned release, dependent on making real progress in improving their lives, such as learning a trade or upgrading their education."

Earlier in the campaign, Poilievre promised a law that would ensure life sentences for people convicted of five or more counts of human trafficking, importing or exporting 10 or more illegal firearms, or trafficking fentanyl. He also said repeat offenders would be ineligible for bail.

Some experts have said those measures are unconstitutional and would very likely be struck down by the courts — which is what happened with crime measures passed by the former Conservative government under prime minister Stephen Harper.

Asked Wednesday whether he would invoke the notwithstanding clause to pass his proposed laws, Poilievre argued his proposals are constitutional.

In 2022, a Liberal government bill ended mandatory minimum sentences for all drug convictions and for some firearms and tobacco-related offences. The changes reversed “tough on crime” measures passed under Harper.

That bill came after Canadian courts pushed back against mandatory minimum sentences. In a 2016 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down a number of mandatory minimum penalties in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Liberal and NDP leaders are taking their campaigns to Saskatchewan Wednesday as the federal election race nears the halfway mark.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making an announcement and speaking at the First Nations Summit in Vancouver before heading to Saskatoon for a campaign event.

There are 14 federal ridings in Saskatchewan, which has been a sea of blue in recent federal elections.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is expected to make an announcement and meet with young supporters and volunteers in Calgary before heading to Saskatoon, where he will deliver remarks.

The full list of federal election candidates in ridings across the country was made available by Elections Canada on Wednesday. Ahead of Monday's nomination deadline, both the Liberals and Conservatives dropped several candidates over contentious comments.