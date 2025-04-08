Registered voters should receive card in mail by Friday

Photo: Elections Canada photo. VOTER CARDS: Elections Canada said in an April 8 media release that registered electors should receive their personalized voter information card by Friday, April 11.

According to an Elections Canada media release today, Tuesday, April 8, a personalized voter information card is being mailed to each registered elector, and should be received by Friday, April 11.

The card tells electors where and when to vote and has information about the accessibility of their polling place.

Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. Folks can see if they are registered or update their address by visiting elections.ca and using Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service.

According to Elections Canada, if an elector doesn't receive a voter information card by April 11, or if the information on their card is incorrect, they may not be registered or their registration may need to be updated. Electors can register or update their address using the Online Voter Registration Service or by calling 1.800.463.6868.

Electors should contact the Elections Canada office in their riding if: the name on their voter information card contains an error, or they receive a card for a deceased person or someone who does not live at their address.

How to vote in the 2025 federal election:

Elections Canada stated that, to vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The voter information card may be used as proof of address at the polls. Electors can use it with another piece of accepted ID to prove their identity. View the list of accepted ID.

Electors do not need to bring their voter information card to the polls in order to vote, but Elections Canada encourages folks to do so to make the voting process easier.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the federal election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.