Trial for accused in Quebec daycare killings resumes

Photo: The Canadian Press

LAVAL — A second psychiatrist is expected to tell a trial today that the man accused of driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare should not be held criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others.

Dr. Sylvain Faucher is scheduled to take the stand for Day 2 of the trial of Pierre Ny St-Amand, 53, who is accused of ramming the bus into the Laval, Que., daycare on Feb. 8, 2023, killing a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

On Monday, psychiatrist Dr. Kim Bédard-Charette told the first day of the trial that the accused was likely experiencing psychosis at the time he drove the bus into the building.

Both Faucher and Bédard-Charette evaluated Ny St-Amand separately, and independently came to the conclusion that he should not be held criminally responsible for his actions.

In response, both the Crown and defence have told the Quebec Superior Court that they would present the facts of Ny St-Amand's case jointly, and recommend that the judge find him not criminally responsible.

Superior Court Justice Éric Downs is presiding over the hearings and will make the final decision on Ny St-Amand's criminal responsibility. The presentation of evidence is expected to wrap up today.