83-year-old charged with murder in Clarence-Rockland, Ont.: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say an 83-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a person was killed in a small city east of Ottawa.

Police say officers were called to a home on Lalonde Street in Clarence-Rockland on Friday shortly before 3 p.m.

They say one person was arrested and one person was taken to hospital and died.

Police say the 83-year-old accused is set to appear in court on Monday.

OPP did not immediately release any details about the victim.

They say residents should expect to see a continued police presence in the area.