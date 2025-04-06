Ottawa police to provide details on man who barricaded himself inside East Block

Photo: The Canadian Press Tactical police officers attend an incident at East Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Questions remain for Ottawa police this morning after a late-night arrest of a man who barricaded himself in Parliament Hill's East Block on Saturday.

Ottawa police say they arrested the man without incident late Saturday night after an hours-long lockdown that began after the man "gained unauthorized access" to East Block in the afternoon and barricaded himself inside the building.

They initially released a warning for anyone in East Block, which houses parliamentary offices, to seek shelter in the nearest room, close and lock all doors and hide.

People were evacuated from the building and police shut down a significant stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, blocking traffic and pedestrians.

Before the arrest, Ottawa police Insp. Mark Bouwmeester told reporters the circumstances of the incident were considered suspicious, but offered no details on whether the man was armed or had made any threats.

A government official page says East Block houses the offices of Senators and their staff, but Parliament Hill is mostly quiet this month due to the upcoming federal election.