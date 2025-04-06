259513
Woman found dead at Ottawa home, homicide unit investigating

Ottawa police say its homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in the suburb of Barrhaven.

Police described the investigation as a femicide, a term used for the killing of a woman often because of her gender.

They say a man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police say officers were called to the home on Bentbrook Crescent Saturday night.

They continue to investigate.

Police asked for people with information contact their homicide unit or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

