Canada updates travel guidance for U.S., warning of heightened scrutiny at the border

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Canada has updated its advice to those travelling to the United States, warning they may face "scrutiny" from border guards and the possibility of detention if denied entry.

An updated advisory issued Friday by Global Affairs Canada urges Canadians crossing the U.S. border to be forthcoming with officials in that country and to expect scrutiny that could extend to searches of electronic devices.

The updated advisory notes that if denied entry to the U.S., citizens could be detained while awaiting deportation.

Ottawa updated travel advice to the U.S. in late March, informing Canadians and foreign nationals planning to stay for more than 30 days that they needed to register with U.S. officials, and that failure to do so could result in "penalties, fines and misdemeanour prosecution."

Many Canadians have changed travel plans to avoid the U.S. over President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs and his repeated claims that Canada should become the 51st state.

The latest advisory also urges travellers to carry proof of status while in the U.S. and contains new instructions regarding visa applications.