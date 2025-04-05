Police investigating suspicious death of woman in southeast Calgary

Photo: The Canadian Press

Calgary police say their homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in a residential neighbourhood in southeast Calgary Friday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a residence located in the 7600 block of 23 Street S.E., where they found a woman dead.

They say one person was taken into custody for questioning.

Police believe the incident was targeted and say there is no danger to the public.

The autopsy is scheduled for April 8 and police say further details will be shared after its done.

Police are encouraging witnesses to contact them or submit a tip anonymously.