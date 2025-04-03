Judge finds Ottawa man guilty on terror, hate charges related to neo-Nazi propaganda

Photo: The Canadian Press This still image taken from video, released as evidence in a Superior Court trial, shows armed and masked individuals in combat gear who are part of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division. THE CANADIAN PRESS

A Superior Court judge has found Ottawa-area graphic designer Patrick Macdonald guilty on three counts of terror and hate-related charges related to the production of antisemitic propaganda for the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division.

Superior Court Justice Robert Smith found Macdonald guilty this week on all the counts he faced: participating in the activities of a known terror group, facilitating terrorist activity through the production of the propaganda films, and promoting hate speech.

Crown prosecutors alleged Macdonald, 27, used his skills in the production of several hateful videos and Nazi-inspired imagery, and linked him to the content through metadata taken from multimedia equipment, his telephone and bank records, and other items seized from his home.

Macdonald pleaded not guilty to all three charges and his defence attorneys argued the evidence did not connect him to the political recruitment videos for the now-defunct hate group.

The RCMP has called it the first case in Canada involving both terrorism and hate propaganda charges against someone accused of promoting a violent, far-right ideology.

A sentencing date has not yet been set but the Crown is seeking to have his bail revoked and a hearing is set for April 22.