'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

Photo: The Canadian Press Chris Barber, one of the organizers of the 2022 convoy protest in Ottawa, arrives to the courthouse to have a verdict delivered in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy mass protest in Ottawa.

Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protest that saw hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people occupy downtown Ottawa, saying they would stay until COVID-9 public health mandates were removed.

Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey says the evidence shows that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.

The defence had argued Lich and Barber called for a peaceful protest and blamed any disorder on police and city officials.

An abbreviated version of the 105 page verdict is still being read in an Ottawa courtroom.

The pair also face five additional charges that need to be decided, including counselling other to break the law, and Barber is charged with counselling other to disobey a court order.