Trump's tariffs trigger two-week shutdown at Stellantis assembly plant in Windsor

Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13, 2023, in Detroit.

Automaker Stellantis is temporarily pausing production at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for two weeks as it assesses the effects of the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles.

The company says work at the Ontario plant will pause for the weeks of April 7 and April 14. Operations will resume the week of April 21.

The Windsor Assembly Plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Voyager and Dodge Charger Daytona.

Stellantis says the halting of work at the Canadian plant as well as some of its Mexican assembly operations will affect several of its U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities.

Officials with Unifor Local 444, which represents workers at the plant, say the move was not entirely unexpected.

The union says the notice it received from the company also suggested that more changes to the plant's schedule were likely in the coming weeks.