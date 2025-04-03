Spring storm continues through Ontario and Quebec, bringing heavy rain

Photo: The Canadian Press Electrical poles lay across Centennial Avenue in St.Thomas, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Wet and stormy weather is hitting southern Ontario early today, with Environment Canada posting several warnings and special weather statements.

Around the Greater Toronto Area, the weather agency has issued a rainfall warning, with thunderstorms expected to dump as much as 75 millimetres of rain in some areas, but says it's expected to end this morning.

Environment Canada has also issued a fog advisory for parts of the region, which could have "near zero visibility in dense fog."

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is also cautioning the public about possible localized ponding and rising water levels due to rainfall as well as melting snow and ice.

Power outages in Ontario are still occurring, with Hydro One reporting more than 195,000 homes and businesses in the dark. Crews continue working tirelessly to get power back up for many of those customers off the grid since last weekend's ice storms.

Much of Quebec is under a freezing rain warning, with a chance of 2 to 4 millimetres of ice build-up possible.

Further east, in the Baie-Comeau area, a snowfall warning is in effect, with up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected.

Outages in Quebec have not yet become a major issue, with Hydro-Quebec reporting less than 300 customers without power this morning.