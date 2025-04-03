'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber to hear verdict in mischief trial

Photo: The Canadian Press Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich sit in the gallery as they wait for the start of the day's hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission, where they were to appear as witnesses, in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

"Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are set to hear a verdict today in the joint trial over their roles in the mass protest against pandemic health measures that rolled into Ottawa more than three years ago.

Lich and Barber were both charged with mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law in relation to their roles in the 2022 protest that drew thousands of demonstrators to Ottawa for three weeks.

Their trial wrapped up in September after hearing 45 days of evidence and legal arguments.

At the time, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey said it would be "daunting" to come up with a verdict, given the volume of evidence and legal arguments involved in the case.

Fellow convoy organizer Pat King was found guilty of mischief and disobeying a court order late last year, and was sentenced to three months of house arrest with credit for time served in February.

The Crown, which requested 10 years in prison for King, is appealing that sentence.