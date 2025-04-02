Canada exempt from Trump's new tariffs, existing duties remain

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The White House says that Canada and Mexico are exempt from the new reciprocal tariffs announced today by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A fact sheet from Trump's office says goods imported under the existing continental trade deal, known as CUSMA, will not face tariffs, while those outside the deal will see a 10 per cent tariff.

Canada was left off a lengthy list Trump unveiled this afternoon showing the tariff levels most other countries will face starting Thursday.

Trump also said he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to address media before he meets shortly with his cabinet committee on U.S. relations. He is set to speak Thursday with premiers.

Trump has said he would impose reciprocal tariffs by increasing U.S. duties to match the tax rates other countries charge on imports.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the signals Wednesday from the White House were positive and reflected his efforts to press Canada's case through meetings with Trump administration officials and American media interviews.

"This all goes back to relationships," he said. "I've always believed in that in business and government, you have to build a relationship. I believe we have built it."