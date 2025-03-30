Poilievre pitches Tories as best choice to stand up to Trump as Singh heads to B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference at Petro Plastics Corporation Ltd. in Toronto on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre brushed off suggestions of campaign turmoil today as he pitched his party as the best choice to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

As the second week of the federal election campaign begins, another round of U.S. tariffs expected on Wednesday threatens to overtake the political conversation here.

And Poilievre is still facing questions about growing concerns in Conservative circles over his messaging and polls that now show him trailing Mark Carney's Liberals.

Poilievre visited a plastics factory in the Toronto suburb of North York today, where he promised to allow investors to defer capital gains tax if they reinvest those earnings in Canada.

Poilievre dismissed the suggestion that he should focus his campaign more squarely on the U.S. threat, saying the promised reinvestment tax cut would bring billions of dollars into the economy to help Canada fight Trump's unfair tariffs from a position of strength.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh plans to campaign in British Columbia today, while Carney has no public events scheduled.