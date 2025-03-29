Girl, 9, dies in Alberta crash that's left other children critically injured

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A nine-year-old girl has died in a crash at an Alberta highway intersection and police say four other people, including three children, were seriously injured.

RCMP say the two-vehicle collision happened Friday at the intersection of Highways 36 and 13, just east of Killam.

They say the nine-year-old girl died at the scene, while another nine-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who were all in the same vehicle remained in critical condition on Saturday.

Police say an 11-year-old boy is in stable condition.

The occupants of the second vehicle, a 72-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating.