Three companies fined in 2022 death of worker in northern Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oilsands in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Three companies have been fined $1.2 million over a workplace death in northern Alberta.

Suncor Energy Services Inc., Joy Global Canada Ltd., and NCSG Crane & Heavy Haul Services Ltd. each pleaded guilty to a charge under Alberta’s occupational health and safety rules.

Several other counts were withdrawn.

The province says the worker died after being hit by a piece of equipment that fell from a crane near Fort McMurray in July 2022.

It says the collective fine is to go to the University of Calgary, Mount Royal University and the University of Alberta to research rigging and hoisting practices.

It's also to be used to develop industry tools, recommend safety standards and set up an occupation health and safety research institute for Alberta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.