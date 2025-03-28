Hudson's Bay cuts 200 corporate jobs effective April 4

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian passes the Hudson's Bay store in downtown Calgary, Alta., Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Hudson's Bay says it has notified about 200 of its staff working in corporate roles that their employment will be terminated next week.

Company spokesperson Tiffany Bourré says the move is a result of the restructuring process underway at the department store chain after it filed for creditor protection earlier in the month.

Court documents filed as part of the creditor protection process show the company had 533 workers in corporate roles at the end of February.

Bourré says the 200 or so jobs will be eliminated as of April 4.

The job cuts come as Canada's oldest company is liquidating all but six of its 80 Hudson's Bay, 13 Saks Off 5th and three Saks Fifth Avenue locations.

The liquidation process is expected to last until mid-June and see a workforce of some 9,300 significantly pared down.

"This is a difficult reality of the restructuring process, and we are committed to treating associates impacted by these changes with respect and support," Bourré says in a statement confirming Friday's cuts.