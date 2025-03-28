Trump says morning call with Carney 'extremely productive'

Photo: The Canadian Press This composite image shows Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, in Kitchener, Ont. on March 26, 2025 and President Donald Trump, right, in Washington on March 26, 2025.

UPDATE 8:51 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he had "an extremely productive call" this morning with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In a shift in tone, Trump is referring to Carney as Canada's prime minister instead of the governor of an American state.

Trump wrote on the platform Truth Social that the two can find common ground on "politics, business, and all other factors."

The call is the first between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 9.

Carney said earlier this week that Trump's team had reached out to set up the call after the president signed a new order to impose import tariffs on the auto sector.

Carney is scheduled to speak to the media in Montreal this afternoon.

ORIGINAL 8:10 a.m.

A White House official says a call is scheduled this morning between Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump this morning.

The call will be the first between the Canadian and American leaders since Carney was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month amid Trump's escalating trade war and threats of annexation.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for 25 per cent levies on automobile imports to the United States starting next week.

But his commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, told Ontario Premier Doug Ford that Ottawa may get some reprieve from automobile tariffs, specifically for Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts.

Carney took a break from campaigning as Liberal leader Thursday to respond to the promised tariffs, and declared that "the old relationship" between the countries based on economic and military co-operation "is over."

Carney said Thursday Trump's team had reached out to schedule a call and said he intends to make clear to Trump that the interests of both countries are best served by co-operation and mutual respect.