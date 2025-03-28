Toronto hydro worker fatally injured while working on electrical vault: officials

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Hydro line worker works in a Scarborough neighbourhood on Friday, December 27, 2013.

A Toronto Hydro worker died Friday morning after he was injured inside an electrical vault along the city's harbourfront, officials said.

A spokesperson for the utility called it a "tragic workplace incident."

"We’re deeply saddened to share that this incident resulted in a loss of life," Toronto Hydro spokesperson Lauren Harris said in a written statement.

"We are focused on supporting the worker’s family and our employees through this difficult time."

Fire officials say they responded to the call at 1:54 a.m. along Queens Quay near Rees Street where they found an injured worker inside a hydro vault.

Toronto fire says they had to isolate power to the vault before pulling the worker out.

Police say he was sent to hospital and later died. They say he was in his 30s.

Toronto Hydro's outage map says 792 customers are without power in the area. Harris said the utility was working to restore power "as soon as possible".