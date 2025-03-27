Smith heads to Florida for controversial U.S. fundraising event at secret location

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, speaks to reporters at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ben Curtis

Premier Danielle Smith arrived somewhere in south Florida on Thursday to represent Alberta in a controversial fundraiser for a right-wing U.S. organization – but neither side would disclose the location.

The event wasn’t to be livestreamed, and it wasn't clear when Albertans would learn what Smith said on their behalf, as she was attending in her role as premier.

Smith’s press secretary, Sam Blackett, deferred questions about the location details to the event organizer, PragerU.

A PragerU spokesperson told The Canadian Press the event is a private fundraiser.

"To ensure the safety and privacy of our participants, we request that this event not be disclosed and we will only give out the location to invited guests. Journalists are not permitted to attend. Nor will it be livestreamed," the spokesperson said in an email.

Smith was set later Thursday to share the stage with Ben Shapiro. He is a right-wing U.S. media personality who has belittled Canada as a "silly country." He has spoken about it being annexed as the 51st U.S. state, but has questioned the benefits of Trump's tariffs.

PragerU is an American advocacy group that produces content, including educational materials for public classrooms, promoting conservative viewpoints. Critics denounce it as an Islamophobic organization that misrepresents the history of American slavery.

Tickets to the event are $1,500 each.

The premier's office has said Smith's remarks will be shared "across PragerU’s social media platforms to more than 10 million followers, including many U.S. elected officials and key decision-makers." PragerU did not immediately provide The Canadian Press with details about when they might be published.

The trip has become controversial for Smith as critics have challenged her for multiple trips to the U.S. to meet with government officials and right-wing media outlets.

Smith has said she is just doing her job, heading into the “lion’s den” of an adversarial country to meet with influencers to convince them to change their minds about embarking on a mutually destructive trade war, as threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

But her opponents accuse her of using taxpayer money to hobnob and raise money for a discreditable organization.

Smith has also faced attacks this week for recent media remarks in which she said she has lobbied officials of Trump’s administration to hold off on tariffs to help her preferred party, the Conservatives, in Canada’s federal election.

Smith, in a legislature speech Wednesday, denounced those who would accuse her of "treason."

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi told reporters Thursday he has no problem with informal conversations or even leaders meeting with people they may not agree with, but said the line has to be drawn somewhere.

"You don't have to raise money for them," Nenshi said.

"She's talking to a few people in the room using taxpayer money. She won't even tell us where the room is.”

He added that Smith can release her scripted remarks, but he wants to know how she will answer questions while she's representing Alberta. It's unclear if and when her full, unedited comments will be made public.

"The problem is that any time she's surrounded by extremists, she fangirls and she forgets what she's supposed to say," said Nenshi.

Smith did get support Thursday from neighbouring Saskatchewan's premier, Scott Moe.

Moe said Smith's efforts to defuse a trade fight should be applauded, calling her one of Canada's "strongest advocates."

“The goal is to advocate and educate the importance of the trade relationship we have, despite the rhetoric," said Moe.