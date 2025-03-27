Edmonton pathologist sanctioned for COVID-19 comments, ordered to take course

Photo: The Canadian Press People line up outside an immunization clinic to get their Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has sanctioned an Edmonton pathologist for comments and public statements he made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says Dr. Roger Hodkinson repeatedly made claims in 2020 and 2021 about public health measures that were outside of his professional scope and contrary to known medical expertise.

Hodkinson phoned into an Edmonton city council meeting in November 2020, when officials were discussing a possible extension to masking rules.

He said masks were ineffective and COVID-19 was “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”

The college says Hodkinson agreed at a hearing last year that his actions ran counter to its code of ethics and professionalism.

Hodkinson has been ordered to take a course on influence and advocacy and pay $5,000 to cover hearing costs.