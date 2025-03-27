Carney says Trump reached out to schedule a call amid trade war, annexation threats

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Pool via AP)

Prime Minister Mark Carney says U.S. President Donald Trump reached out Wednesday night to schedule a call.

It would be the first phone conversation between the Canadian and American leaders since Carney was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month in the middle of Trump's escalating trade war and his repeated calls for Canada's annexation.

Carney interrupted his election campaign Thursday and returned to Ottawa to lead a meeting of the Canada-U.S. relations cabinet committee.

The prime minister says he appreciates the opportunity to discuss with Trump how both countries can protect workers and build their economies.

Carney says he will make it clear to Trump that those interests are best served by cooperation and mutual respect.

The request for a call comes after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to implement 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports into the United States starting next week.