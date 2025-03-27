Canada rents billboards in U.S. to push anti-tariff messages

Photo: CTV FILE-These billboards went up around the United States

Canadian billboards explaining the impact of tariffs on U.S. citizens have gone up in 12 different states, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said.

In an interview with CNN, Joly said the Trump administration's use of tariffs are going to cost more to Americans and the billboard campaign was aimed at explaining that to U.S. citizens who will be affected.

"They will be in Florida and Nevada and Georgia in New York, Michigan, Ohio—12 different states— and we know very much that these states are red states, but we're doing that because we think that we need to send a message to the American people, for them to understand what's at stake," Joly said in the CNN interview.

"This is really going to hurt their livelihoods and have an impact on the wallets. My message to hard working Americans is, please talk to your senators, talk to your house representatives, or your mayors or your governors ... nobody will win in this approach."

Tariff talk ramped up yet again on Thursday, with President Donald Trump’s imposing a 25% tariff on vehicles and parts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s a ‘direct attack’ on his nation, but he’ll need details before taking retaliatory measures. Mexico is already seeking “preferential treatment” to tax finished cars and not each component while parts cross borders.

-with files from AP