'Fully carbon tax free': Moe announces plan to eliminate industrial levy

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe speaks to media prior to the release of the Saskatchewan Provincial Budget in Regina on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is reducing the industrial carbon levy to zero.

He says the move makes Saskatchewan the first "fully carbon tax free" province, saving ratepayers money on their electricity bills.

Moe says the measure will also make businesses more competitive amid tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

He adds he hopes the next federal government does not impose a backstop to collect levies from Saskatchewan.

The province's industrial carbon pricing plan saw electricity ratepayers and heavy emitters pay into a fund where the dollars were used on projects to lower emissions.

Saskatchewan had stopped collecting the carbon levy on natural gas last year after Ottawa provided an exemption to home-heating oil users.