Alberta Premier Smith rejects criticism U.S. meetings amount to treason

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at a press conference in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is channelling Winston Churchill to categorically reject accusations she is turning her back on Canada by meeting and talking to U.S. officials and influencers who wish her country harm.

It comes as Smith prepares to fly to Florida this week to join an event with an American podcaster who has mocked Canada as a "silly country" and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

Smith, in a speech to the house, says it is now apparently, in her words, "treason" to talk to American media personalities whom we disagree with.

And she says she is being unjustly criticized for heading south to try to change the hearts and minds of American officials in order to avoid a cross-border tariff-trade war.

Smith invoked a quote from Churchill, the famous British wartime leader, who said fear is a reaction, but courage is a decision, and says her government is acting with courage.

Smith has also been criticized for asking Americans to influence the federal election by earlier stating she had asked U.S. officials to hold off on tariffs in order to benefit her preferred party in the campaign, the Conservatives.