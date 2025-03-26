Winnipeg police confirm ID and likely site of remains of fourth serial killer victim

Photo: The Canadian Press AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak takes part in a panel during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Winnipeg police say the fourth victim of a Winnipeg serial killer has been identified as Ashlee Shingoose and that her remains are believed to be at a second area landfill.

Police, in a statement, say the identification was made possible by new information received late last year.

Based on it, they say they also believe the remains of Shingoose were taken to the Brady Landfill in March 2022.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted last summer of murdering four women.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were recovered from the Prairie Green landfill earlier this year while the remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin and at the Brady site.

Until now, a positive identification had not been available for Shingoose and she had been referred to instead by the honorific name of Buffalo Woman.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, has spoken with Shingoose's parents and offered her condolences.