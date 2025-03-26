Shania Twain to serve as parade marshal, perform at Calgary Stampede

Photo: The Canadian Press Shania Twain arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Richard Shotwell

Man! She feels like a parade marshal.

Country music superstar Shania Twain was announced Wednesday as the parade marshal at the Calgary Stampede this year.

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer will lead the parade through the streets of downtown Calgary on July 4 and perform at the Scotiabank Saddledome the next day. The Stampede runs from July 4 to 13.

"The Calgary Stampede is known around the world as the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. I am so thrilled to announce that I've been selected to lead the parade as the 2025 Calgary Stampede parade marshal," Twain said in a video message.

Twain, who was raised in Timmins, Ont., last took the stage at the Stampede in 2014.

"I look forward to being part of it again, not only playing at the Saddledome on the first Saturday of Stampede, but also on horseback riding through the streets of downtown Calgary," she said.

"See you soon, Calgary."

Twain, 59, is country music's top-selling female artist, according to Billboard. She is currently a judge on Citytv's competition series "Canada's Got Talent."

Her long string of hits include "That Don't Impress me Much," "You're Still The One," "Any Man of Mine," and "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under."

"With just 100 days until the parade rolls through the streets of downtown Calgary, there’s no better way to mark the occasion than by welcoming Shania Twain as our 2025 parade marshal,” says Stuart O’Connor, president and Chair of the Board at the Calgary Stampede.

"As a Canadian icon who has captivated audiences worldwide, Shania embodies the grit, passion and celebration that defines the Stampede."

Last year's parade marshal was Alberta Indigenous actor Owen Crow Shoe, from the Piikani Nation and Blood Tribe of the Blackfoot Confederacy, who began his acting career as a stunt rider in the Oscar-winning movie "The Revenant."

He also starred with 2022 parade marshal Kevin Costner in "Horizon: An American Saga."

Other notable marshals include Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will be part of the Artemis 2 flight that is set to circle the moon. Actor William Shatner held the honour in 2014, while Bing Crosby was marshal way back in 1959.