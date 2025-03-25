Two workers injured after fire breaks out at Regina oil refinery

Photo: The Canadian Press The Co-op Refinery is shown in Regina on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Two workers were assessed for minor injuries following a fire at the Co-op Refinery Complex in Regina.

Federated Co-operatives Ltd. says the blaze has been contained and an "all clear" has been issued.

The organization says the fire started around 4:45 a.m. and was contained to a specific unit within the refinery that remains closed.

It says the rest of the refinery is operational and producing fuel.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The refinery provides petroleum products to gas retailers in Western Canada.