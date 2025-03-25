'Into the lion's den': Amid criticism, Alberta's Smith set to attend U.S. fundraiser

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Smith is getting set to fly to Florida for an event hosted by a far-right U.S. influencer, with her chief of staff calling the foray a patriotic act of courage by a “noble” leader. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Premier Danielle Smith is getting set to fly to Florida for an event hosted by a far-right U.S. influencer, with her chief of staff calling the foray a patriotic act of courage by a “noble” leader.

Smith is to make a speaking appearance this week with conservative media personality Ben Shapiro at an upcoming fundraiser for PragerU, despite weeks of calls for her to cancel.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP is renewing its demand that Smith abandon the trip, saying she is using taxpayer money to fundraise for an extremist organization after she’s asked Americans to interfere in Canada’s election.

Rob Anderson, the premier's chief of staff, says Smith is heading into what he calls the “lion’s den” to keep tariffs from being levied and called those who oppose the move “cowards.”

Shapiro has recently made social media posts appearing to support the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state of the U.S.

It comes as Smith faces criticism for telling a U.S. media organization she urged U.S. officials to pause implementing tariffs on Canada during the election, as the tariff threat was hurting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.