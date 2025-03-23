Charges laid after police say hijab-wearing woman was attacked in Ajax, Ont., library

Photo: The Canadian Press The Durham Regional Police East Division building is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday March 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Municipal officials in an Ontario town say they are horrified following a police report that a hijab-wearing woman was attacked in a public library.

Durham Regional Police say officers responded to an assault call at the main branch of the Ajax Public Library at noon on Saturday.

Police say a woman was in the library studying when they allege she was approached by an unknown woman who yelled profanities at her while throwing objects at her head.

They say the 25-year-old suspect then tried to remove the woman’s hijab while pouring an unknown liquid onto it.

Police allege the suspect grabbed a lighter and attempted to set the hijab on fire but the woman screamed for help and security intervened.

A statement posted on the Town of Ajax website from Mayor Shaun Collier and library board chair Piyali Correya said the incident "appears to have been motivated by Islamophobia."

"To the victim of this terrible act and anyone triggered, hurt, or disheartened by this attack — especially as it occurred during Ramadan, a month of peace and spiritual connection — we are here to support you and to stand up against all forms of hate and intolerance," the statement said.

Police said the suspect fled the library but was arrested a few hours later, and she was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with probation order.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is asking authorities to investigate the alleged assault as a hate crime, saying in a statement that incidents of Islamophobia have "increased exponentially."

The group said is in touch with Durham Regional Police about the case.

"It is an outrage that this kind of violence has become a regular occurrence in our community," the group's CEO, Stephen Brown, said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was held for a bail hearing, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The town statement said that anyone needing help should reach out to its diversity, equity and inclusion team.

"The Library strives to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, and acts of hate and violence will not be tolerated in any Town facility or public space," it said.