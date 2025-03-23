B.C. ferry sailing delayed after six guests fell ill onboard; two taken to hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press The BC Ferries vessel Coastal Celebration travels between Mayne Island and Galiano Island during a sailing from Swartz Bay on Vancouver Island to Tsawwassen, B.C., at sunrise on Monday November 10, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A BC Ferries sailing from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver had to be delayed close to an hour this weekend after six passengers became ill onboard and two had to be taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman from BC Ferries says the incident happened on a 1 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay north of Victoria to Tsawwassen in Metro Vancouver.

BC Ferries says the six passengers became ill in a stairwell and required medical attention, with police and paramedics both attending.

Four of the passengers were able to stay onboard and received care there, while two were taken to hospital.

BC Ferries says it does not have the details or the cause of the passengers' conditions, and BC Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A message on social media from BC Ferries says the medical emergency resulted in a 55-minute delay before the sailing got underway.