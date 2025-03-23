Carney, Poilievre launch federal campaigns for April 28 vote, Singh kicks off shortly

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference following the First Ministers meeting at the National War Museum on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The leaders vying to become Canada's next prime minister are officially kicking off their campaigns today, vowing to strengthen Canada's economy and stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has confirmed a federal election will be called on April 28, speaking outside Rideau Hall after requesting Parliament be dissolved.

He says he has experience solving problems instead of pointing them out, and says an election is necessary to have a strong response to American economic threats.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to restore the promise of Canada and tackle affordability issues that he blames on elites.

He kicked off his campaign in Gatineau, Que., overlooking Parliament Hill, and says the Liberals have ruined the economy and the immigration system.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is set to launch his campaign in the capital before hitting the road.

Recent polls have suggested the Liberals and Conservatives in a tight neck-and-neck race as the campaign begins.