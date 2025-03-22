Canadians to head to the polls on April 28 as Prime Minister Mark Carney calls snap election

Photo: Elections Canada

Canadians will head to the polls on Monday, April 28, according to CTV News sources.

Mark Carney will seek election as a Liberal MP in the House of Commons in the Ottawa riding of Nepean.

Prime Minister Carney is expected to formally request that Governor General Mary Simon dissolve Parliament on Sunday, triggering the start of a snap federal election.

By choosing April 28, Carney has opted for the shortest possible campaign period allowed under Canadian law. The last federal election, held in the summer of 2021, also had a 37-day campaign.

This timeline means advance polls will take place over the Easter weekend.

-With files from CTV News