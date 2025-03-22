Liberals to expand eligibility for dental care program

Photo: The Canadian Press A dental treatment room in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal health minister says that as of May, all eligible Canadians will be able to apply for the federal dental care program.

The program was launched initially for seniors in December 2023 and has been expanded in phases to cover children and people with disabilities.

In May, the program will open to other Canadians who have household incomes of less than $90,000 and don't have private insurance.

The government says coverage will start as early as June 1.

The announcement comes a day before Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to call a federal election.

The federal Conservatives have not said whether they would keep funding the program, which was the product of a supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.