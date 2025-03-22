Three teenage boys injured after shooting in city's east end: Toronto police

Photo: The Canadian Press

Toronto police say three teenage boys were injured after a shooting in the city's east end Friday night.

Police followed up on reports of gunshots on Jones Ave and Strathcona Ave at around 10:45 p.m. and found two male youths with injuries.

Police said Friday night the suspects fled in a vehicle, and both victims were taken to the hospital.

One boy was transported via emergency run, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Police said early Saturday morning that they found a third male teen, who was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There was a heavy police presence on the scene as the investigation continues.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.