Canada updates travel advisory for U.S., noting need to register on long stays

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Border Services customs booth is seen at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for those heading south of the border, noting the U.S. requires that visitors register if staying more than 30 days.

The updated advisory says the registration requirement applies to Canadians and other foreign nationals travelling to the U.S.

Ottawa says those who don't to comply with the registration requirement could face fines and misdemeanour prosecution.

The government says visitors can consult the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website to check if they need to register and how to do so.

It says people can see if they have been automatically registered on entry to the U.S. by looking up their I-94 admission form on the U.S. Customs Border Protection website.

Many Canadians have changed travel plans to avoid the U.S. as President Donald Trump has threaten tariffs against Canada and repeatedly suggested it become the 51st state.