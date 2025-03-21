Reviving the Lee-Enfield: Restoration specialist attends Moose Jaw gun show

Photo: Aaron Walker. Stuart Hardcastle, owner of Lee-Enfield Restorations in Regina, showcases one of his restored rifles during the South Sask. Wildlife Federation's gun show in Moose Jaw. Here, he holds a restored Turkish Mauser sniper rifle.

In a quiet workshop packed with rifle parts, aged wood, and metal components, Stuart Hardcastle and his son spend their time bringing history back to life.

Hardcastle, a resident of Regina, Sask. since emigrating to Canada in 1965, dedicates his free time to restoring Lee-Enfield rifles, an iconic firearm used by British and Commonwealth forces throughout the 20th century. His latest visit to Moose Jaw was during the South Sask. Wildlife Federation’s gun show at the Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds recently.

Hardcastle is originally from Yorkshire, England, and began collecting rifles at 11 years old.

“I was in the cadets in England when I started, and that was the first time I held the Lee-Enfield No. 1, Mark 3,” he recalled. “They didn’t give me a uniform until I was 13, but I could still join.”

His passion never faded. Over four decades, he has collected, restored, and studied hundreds of Lee-Enfields, particularly those manufactured in Canada at the Long Branch Arsenal in Long Branch, Ont.

“I did this for the history part of it, you know, especially for the Long Branches,” he said. “The Long Branch Lee-Enfields are made in Canada, just north of Toronto… and Long Branch made more Lee-Enfields than anybody else put together.”

During the Second World War, the Long Branch Arsenal produced approximately 910,000 Lee-Enfield No. 4 rifles. By comparison, publicly available data shows that the Royal Ordnance Factories (ROF) — one of the primary weapon factories in England — notably ROF Maltby, produced just over 737,000 rifles in the same period.

Hardcastle now has an extensive inventory that has taken over his two-car garage, including restored and dismantled rifles, assorted metal receivers, bolts, barrels, and magazines, and bits and pieces of scrap Beech, Walnut, and Birch wood.

The restored rifles are disassembled, fitted with new wood, and checked for wear. Key parts like springs and ejectors are replaced, bolts are re-blued, and barrels are polished. The rifle is then glass-beaded, coated with a durable flat black finish, and reassembled. Glass-beading uses glass beads to clean and smooth metal surfaces.

“We usually buy what’s called sporters… it has all the wood cut, and it’s shortened, so it’s like a European hunting rifle,” he explained. Sporters, or “sporterized” rifles, are military surplus weapons that have been modified for hunting or sporting purposes.

Hardcastle and his son specialize in No. 4 Mark 1 Lee-Enfield rifles, including sniper variants, as well as No. 1 Mark 3, P14, and P17 models.

Each restoration takes about two weeks, though Hardcastle refuses to rush any job to ensure the highest quality with each project.

Among his extensive collection are sniper variants, including rare Mauser models.

“I’ve got a Mauser sniper here. It’s a Turkish Mauser,” he said, pointing to the Waffenamt (German Weapons Agency) stamp on the barrel. “I got this in a box, in bits and pieces, but the only thing that’s not original on this is the mounts….”

While his specialty is Lee-Enfield rifles, Hardcastle enjoys the occasional challenge.

“I’ve stuck to the Enfields (because) that’s what I know, and that’s what I do the best,” he clarified. “That doesn’t mean to say I can’t build these (Mauser, BSA Martini, Parker Hale, and other models), because, obviously, I can do it.”

With an appreciation for history and a steady hand for restoration, Hardcastle’s work ensures that these historic firearms continue to tell their stories for generations to come.

“If we can find the parts, we can restore or refurbish any rifle,” his website reads.

If you’re interested in having a rifle restored, purchasing a restored rifle, or learning more about his work, contact Hardcastle’s business, Lee-Enfield Restorations, at LeeEnfieldRestorations.com or [email protected].