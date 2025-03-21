Poilievre outlines plan to boost apprenticeships, training for trades workers

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Saguenay, Que., on March 20, 2025.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing a plan to boost training and jobs for workers in skilled trades.

In a news release this morning, Poilievre says his plan for "more boots, less suits" will expand training halls and provide direct grants and faster employment insurance for apprentices in licensed trades.

He says the goal is to deliver higher paycheques to workers and make Canada less reliant on the U.S.

The plan would offer apprenticeship grants of up to $4,000, fund training halls for skills development for up to 350,000 workers over five years and work with provinces to harmonize health and safety regulations so workers can work anywhere in Canada.

Poilievre will discuss details of his plan at a news conference in Ottawa this morning.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to call an election on Sunday, sending Canadians to the polls as early as April 28.