Tesla vehicle fires being investigated as arson: Calgary police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police in Calgary are investigating after two Tesla vehicles are believed to have been intentionally set on fire.

Officers were called to a downtown charging station Tuesday night and found a Tesla car on fire.

The fire is believed to have been intentionally set with an accelerant.

Police say they were called the next day to a southside Tesla storage lot and found a Tesla Cybertruck that they believe was also intentionally set ablaze.

Investigators say they believe the two fires are connected.

The fires come after police in southern Ontario said as many as 80 Tesla vehicles parked outside a dealership in Hamilton were found Wednesday with scratches, punctured tires and other damage.

There's been an uptick in attacks on property carrying the logo of Elon Musk's electric-car company, including Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots and charging stations, since the billionaire took a prominent role in U.S. President Donald Trump's White House.