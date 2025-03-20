Liberals vow to cut GST for first-time homebuyers purchasing homes for $1M or less

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney announces a new housing policy as Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi listens during a visit to Edmonton on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will scrap the GST for first-time homebuyers who purchase a home with a sale price at or below $1 million.

Carney promised the measure during his leadership campaign and it also matches a similar promise made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre last fall.

Carney made the announcement in Edmonton just three days before he is widely expected to call a federal election.

Carney says the commitment will save Canadians up to $50,000 on the cost of a home.

He says it also will increase the supply of homes by spurring on new construction.

Housing has become a key issue for Canadians in recent years, particularly younger voters, as population growth outstripped housing construction and prices soared.