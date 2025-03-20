Dozens of Tesla vehicles damaged outside Hamilton dealership: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Tesla Cybertruck and other Telsla vehicles sit at a dealership in Kennesaw, Ga., Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mike Stewart

Police say as many as 80 Tesla vehicles parked outside a Hamilton dealership were found with deep scratches, punctured tires and other damage.

Hamilton police say they were called Wednesday to the Tesla dealership on Upper Wentworth Street for a report of damage to some of the vehicles in the store's inventory.

They say officers discovered upwards of 80 damaged vehicles parked outside.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance footage and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police in London, Ont., have also said they are investigating a suspicious fire that seriously damaged a Tesla vehicle Monday night.

In that case, a 2025 four-door black Tesla S sustained significant damage, but there were no reported injuries.

The incidents come as authorities in the U.S. have reported a spate of arson attacks and vandalism against Tesla vehicles in recent months.

Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations and cars have been targeted since U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Tesla owner Elon Musk to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency to cut government spending.